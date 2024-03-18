To ease traffic congestion, flyover to be built at Sukhpura Chowk in 18 months

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 17

The state government has initiated the construction work of a flyover at Sukhpura Chowk here, which is expected to be built by September next year. The flyover will help ease traffic congestion at the chowk.

The state government had recently approved the project, keeping in view the long-pending demand of local residents. The 1-km-long flyover will be constructed at a cost Rs 65.88 crore. A total of 40 piers will also be constructed.

“Roads will be constructed on both sides of the flyover, while the space beneath the flyover would be used for parking vehicles. The flyover will give relief to a large number of commuters coming from the Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Hisar and Bhiwani sides to the city. It will save their time as well,” said an official.

Surender Madu, a local resident, said the need for a flyover at Sukhpura Chowk was being felt for a long time as long queues of vehicles at the chowk could be seen. The situation gets deteriorated during schools hours as many school buses pass through the chowk, he added.

“The flyover will prove to be a milestone in decongesting this main chowk situated on the entrance to Rohtak city,” said Madu.

On Saturday, former minister and senior BJP leader Manish Grover, accompanied by former Mayor Manmohan Goyal, inaugurated the construction work. Udayvir Jhanjharia, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, talked about the project in detail on the occasion.

“Traffic congestion was one of the major issues when the BJP formed the government in the state in 2014. Initially, we constructed a flyover from Ambedkar Chowk to the Old bus stand and Kaccha Beri road. Thereafter, the nation’s first elevated rail track was constructed to ensure the closure of five level crossings in the city. Then, another flyover was built on the Sheela bypass to resolve the issue of traffic jams there,” said Manish Grover.

He said the flyover at Sukhpura Chowk would be constructed in a stipulated time to provide people relief from traffic jams.

Rs 65 cr project

