To end traffic woes, KMC moves vendors to Mughal Canal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 3

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken a major step to decongest the city by shifting the vegetable vendors and ‘rehris’ (hand carts) from the main roads and markets to the Mughal Canal phase two area.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and chaos caused by the encroachment of the vendors and ‘rehris’ on the old vegetable road.

“We have allotted space to vegetable vendors and ‘rehris’ on the covered area of the Mughal Canal phase two area, which is located near Sector 14. The KMC will ensure all basic amenities to the vendors and ‘rehris’ in the new area,” said Renu Bala Gupta, Mayor.

A team of officials has been deployed to ensure compliance of the vendors and ‘rehris’ with the new venue and prevent them from returning to the old locations, said the Mayor.

She also appealed to the public to support and cooperate with the initiative of shifting the vegetable vendors and ‘rehris’ to new locations.

Abhishek Meena, KMC Commissioner, said that the shifting of the vegetable vendors and ‘rehris’ to the new location would result in an improvement in traffic flow and cleanliness of the city.

The vegetable and fruit market was already shifted to the new market near the grain market a few years ago, but some vendors and ‘rehri’ owners had encroached upon the old vegetable market and the road next to it, leading to traffic chaos.

#Karnal