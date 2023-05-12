To evade taxes, sand, 'bajri' being sold without e-transit passes

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 11

The owners of a stone crusher have allegedly sold sand and “bajri” without issuing e-transit passes (e-rawanas) to the vehicles involved in their transportation from their crusher. They reportedly tried to hide their involvement in the illegal mining business to evade taxes, including sales tax and royalty fee, by selling minerals without issuing e-transit passes.

The fraud was detected when a joint team of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, and the CM’s flying squad raided a stone crusher at Nagli village of the district on May 8.

The team found entries of sale of sand and “bajri” in a register. As per the entries from March 23 to May 8, the owners sold sand and “bajri” to about 1,400 trucks, but they did not issue e-transit passes to all trucks.

“We are investigating the sale and purchase records. Many trucks loaded with sand and “bajri” were not issued passes,” said Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar.