To evade taxes, sand, 'bajri' being sold without e-transit passes

Yamunanagar, May 11
The owners of a stone crusher have allegedly sold sand and “bajri” without issuing e-transit passes (e-rawanas) to the vehicles involved in their transportation from their crusher. They reportedly tried to hide their involvement in the illegal mining business to evade taxes, including sales tax and royalty fee, by selling minerals without issuing e-transit passes.
The fraud was detected when a joint team of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, and the CM’s flying squad raided a stone crusher at Nagli village of the district on May 8.
The team found entries of sale of sand and “bajri” in a register. As per the entries from March 23 to May 8, the owners sold sand and “bajri” to about 1,400 trucks, but they did not issue e-transit passes to all trucks.
“We are investigating the sale and purchase records. Many trucks loaded with sand and “bajri” were not issued passes,” said Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC
Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...
Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court
Public order, police, land only exceptions
5 held after third blast, radical literature seized
All explosions near Golden Temple
Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site
Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...