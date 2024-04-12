 ‘To help farmers, our focus is on setting up food processing units’ : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • ‘To help farmers, our focus is on setting up food processing units’

‘To help farmers, our focus is on setting up food processing units’

‘To help farmers, our focus is on setting up food processing units’

Dr Ashok Tanwar, BJP candidate



The Tribune Interview: Ashok Tanwar, BJP nominee, Sirsa

Dr Ashok Tanwar, BJP candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, reflects on his political journey from Congress and TMC to AAP and now BJP. He highlights his 15-year service to Sirsa, focusing on infrastructure improvements and agricultural development plans. Tanwar also outlines future initiatives, including expanding food processing units to boost local farmers’ prosperity. In an interview with Anil Kakkar, Ashok Tanwar spoke on a range of issues. Excerpts from the interview:

After Congress and TMC, you quit AAP. Now what motivated you to join the BJP and contest from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency?

I have served Sirsa continuously for 15 years. During this time, I spent five years as Member of Parliament. I could not win in the next two polls but I worked for the people even at that time. My connection with every individual here motivates me to serve the nation. While other parties are plagued by nepotism and the influence of money, the BJP respects even a commoner. I left the Congress in 2019 due to its takeover by blackmailers. Presently, Prime Minister Modi and the BJP are leading with vision and mission and fulfilling promises. That inspired me to join the BJP.

What are the key issues Sirsa is facing and how do you plan to address these if elected?

Connectivity was a major issue in Sirsa. The connectivity infrastructure here was inadequate. Upon becoming an MP, I spearheaded the construction of a highway from Dabwali to Hisar, alongside improvements in railway connectivity and the establishment of a nuclear plant. Additionally, schools, hospitals and other facilities were upgraded. Sirsa stands out as a leading agricultural district not only in Haryana but also in the country, boasting of extensive canal networks. Our current focus is on establishing food processing units, which will enhance the prosperity and capability of local farmers.

How challenging does it feel for you to now ally with those you fought against until yesterday, raised questions about and now have to fight alongside?

My allegiance lies with serving the people of the country, regardless of who supports or opposes us. I stand against those who exploit people, disrespect women or engage in corruption.

You are making efforts especially with the Kanda brothers in Sirsa, but Gopal Kanda doesn’t seem to show much interest. What would you say?

My relationship with Kanda brothers has always been positive. Though there may be occasional misunderstandings, I have never harboured any hostility towards them. These decisions are made at the party level and I am grateful for their support. The joining of Meenu Beniwal, who holds significant influence in the Ellenabad constituency, will undoubtedly benefit the party. Their support carries weight and we anticipate a significant advantage in the elections.

Farmers in Fatehabad and Sirsa have protested against you in many places, blocking your path. What will you say about it?

We are open to listening to the concerns of all farmers, but it’s important to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done more for farmers than any other leader. Under various schemes such as crop insurance and PM-Kisan, farmers have received compensation and funds directly into their accounts. However, even some farmer leaders have pointed out that workers from opposing parties often infiltrate dissenting groups.

The Opposition, especially the Congress, has not yet announced its candidates. It is believed that Kumari Selja could be fielded against you. In such a scenario, there is a strong possibility of a tough contest. What are your thoughts on this?

Kumari Selja left the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency 35 years ago, and much has changed since then. The people here do not have any connection with her, nor does she have any real connection with their lives. Therefore, any Congress candidate who contests from here is likely to face defeat. The lack of unity, discipline and organisation in the Congress make it difficult for them to compete with the BJP, which has a strong presence and support among the people.

