To nail gangsters, Haryana passes MCOCA-type Bill

Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, March 22
After withdrawing it twice, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today again passed the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023, despite objections by the Opposition Congress.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the House that the Bill was first withdrawn in November 2020 over a provision that was already covered under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1895, and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The second version was withdrawn in August 2022 after it was found to be in conflict with the provisions of the NDPS Act, he said.
Justifying the Bill, Khattar said criminals were tying up with terrorists and were moving into Haryana after committing crime in Punjab. He said similar laws existed in Maharashtra (MCOCA), Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Congress leaders said they were not against the Bill, but certain “draconian” provisions.
Provisions in Bill
- Punishment up to life term for advocating organised crime
- Liability of punishment if accused can’t explain possession of any property
- Confession before SP-rank officer admissible as evidence
- Chargesheet can be filed within 180 days against the CrPC norm of maximum 90 days
