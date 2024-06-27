To oust BJP, INDIA parties must be united for Assembly polls: CPM

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 26

The five-seat winning performance of the Congress in the state in the Lok Sabha polls has come as a morale-booster not only for the party workers, but also its INDIA bloc ally in the state, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM).

Now, the CPM is in favour of the India bloc arrangement to continue for the Assembly elections scheduled in October, stating that it would thwart the division of anti-BJP votes. This was resolved in the state body meeting of the party held here recently. The meeting was presided over by Inderjit Singh and attended by politburo member Nilotpal Basu and Central Committee member Dr Hem Lata.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress contested nine seats while one seat (Kurukshetra) was allocated to AAP, another ally in the INDIA bloc. The Congress wrested five seats from the BJP while the AAP lost the election. CPM leaders and workers were supporting the INDIA bloc candidates.

Sharing the decisions arrived at the meeting, CPM state secretary Surender Singh said his party was of the firm opinion that the unity of all democratic and secular parties and forces was imperative as the BJP was trying to take recourse to caste consolidation strategy to polarise the electorate and indulge in horse-trading.

“The party leaders want the Congress to keep the INDIA bloc intact for the Assembly elections in order to oust the BJP from power in the state. Any complacency at the level of Congress may lead to division in anti-BJP votes. Thus, the Congress should take the initiative without wasting time for roping in all those who have worked together to defeat the BJP during LS polls,” he said.

He said the party leaders discussed the Lok Sabha polls in detail and found that the electorate of Haryana, especially farmers and working class, were instrumental in contributing significantly in foiling the BJP’s gameplan to polarise people on caste and communal lines to cover up its failure and to extract political dividends.

Inderjit Singh said the CPM would contest the Assembly elections with CPI and other Left parties in case there was no seat adjustment among the INDIA bloc constituents. Its main slogan would be to oust BJP, make a secular government and ensure entry of Left leaders in the state Assembly.

“The party is ready for the Assembly polls and also called upon all its district units to make preparations by identifying Assembly seats in their districts and holding general body meetings to chalk out next strategies. The meetings will be addressed by senior party leaders,” said Singh.

