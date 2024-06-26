To press demands, Haryana Roadways staff to fast today

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 25

Employees of Haryana Roadways are up in arms over the state government’s alleged lethargic attitude towards their long-standing demands.

Accusing the government of breaching its promises, a joint forum of all roadways employees’ unions has given a call to observe a day-long fast at every depot on June 26 to register their protest.

“We are demanding a hike in the pay scale of drivers, conductors and clerks; withdrawal of the km scheme; rollback of the letter pertaining to the deduction in the earned leave of drivers, conductors, inspectors, sub-inspectors and workshop employees; removal of the Group D employees from the common cadre; promotion of technical staff; and removal of the pay anomaly,” said Jai Kanwar Dahiya, vice-president, Haryana Roadways Workers’ Union.

He said after several rounds of talks with the state government, some demands were also accepted but these were not implemented, leading to resentment among the employees.

Overtime and earned leaves of the employees have been reduced and the service of night buses in rural areas has been curtailed, while ailing employees are forced to discharge duty on long routes, he added.

“A symbolic hunger strike will be observed at all depot and sub-depot of Haryana Roadways across the state on June 26 from 10 am to 4 pm to mount pressure on the government for implementation of its promises. We have also decided to send a new demand letter to the government and the Director General (Transport) through General Managers,” said Dahiya.

He said the employees will be forced to launch a statewide agitation if the demands are not met. “A two-day state-level meeting of the union will be held at Rohtak on June 28 and 29 to intensify the movement and strengthen the organisation,” he added.

Main demands

An increae in the pay scale of drivers, conductors and clerks

Withdrawal of the km scheme

Rollback of the letter pertaining to the deduction in the earned leave of drivers, conductors, inspectors, sub-inspectors and workshop employees

Removal of the Group D staff from the common cadre

Removal of the pay anomaly

