To prevent cyber frauds, Haryana Police issue advisory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

The Haryana Police have issued an advisory urging residents not to share any information or respond to phone calls from unknown numbers showing fear of deporting their relatives from abroad.

An official spokesperson said a new trend of cybercrime had come to the fore in which fraudsters were targeting people whose relatives/children were either living or studying abroad.

In one such case, a complainant in Panchkula district claimed that his nephew was studying in Canada and his wife received a call from an unknown caller who introduced himself as her nephew. He said he had been caught up in a fight with someone at a party and one of the persons was injured. If he was not provided with medical treatment, the police action would be taken, he added in his complaint.

Acting on the advice of the cyber ‘thug’, the complainant transferred an amount of Rs 7.5 lakh in three installments in his account.

Realising the fraud, he lodged a complaint on cyber crime helpline number 1930. The cyber team immediately froze the transaction of Rs 2.5 lakh. OP Singh, ADGP (Crime), said, “With the changing scenario, the cyber ‘thugs’ have also changed their tactics.”