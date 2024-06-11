To promote art, Tabar Utsav on the roster for state’s govt schools

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 10

Aiming to develop professional artistic skills and promote the sculpture art among government school students, the Art and Cultural Affairs Department, in collaboration with the Education Department is holding a Tabar Utsav in the state.

This is the second season of the Tabar Utsav, wherein summer camps are being organised in 22 government schools across the state to teach students various art forms and provide career guidance in the field of art. The students can be seen preparing POP blocks, carving on the POP blocks and soaps, and preparing sculptures.

An official in the Art and Cultural Affairs Department said the camps are for the students of classes IX to XII. Nearly 1,500 children across Haryana are being trained in basic sculpture art, clay modelling and relief art at the government schools.

Art and Cultural Officer (Sculpture) of the department Hirday Kaushal told The Tribune, “The prime objectives of Tabar Utsav are to attract children toward different art forms, introduce them to all mediums of art, and revive the dying sculptural arts in the state. These camps will give the government school students exposure and open career opportunities for them. The department has engaged 44 artists and assistant artists from Haryana to teach children about the basics of sculpture art, casting techniques, POP and clay modelling, and 3D art.”

“We are teaching students how to choose the material for any project, the colour combinations, measurements and other techniques required to create an art piece. We also provide career guidance to the students who want to create their name in the field of art. The artists motivate students not to miss the camp as it takes more than 20 days to get to know about any art form and learning basic skills to create any art piece,” he added.

The materials, including the tools, are being provided by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department and the Education Department. At the end of the camp, exhibitions will be organised and the students can take their prepared art pieces with them. The department and the schools will also select some good pieces for display.

Kaushal said, “In the absence of expert sculptors in adequate numbers, the camps are being restricted to one school in each district. However, there is a plan to hire people who have the experience in preparing embroidery, paper mache art, wood carving, ceramic art, terracotta, pottery, jewellery making, and shoe makers from the next season and start the camps at the village level.”

