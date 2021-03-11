To protest illegal felling of trees, ‘Shok Divas’ observed

Yamunanagar, May 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Haryana Environment Society (HES), a Yamunanagar-based NGO observed today as ‘Environment Shok Divas’ to protest against illegal felling of trees in twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.
The team of HES, comprising about 15,000 workers, volunteers and donors, under the leadership of mathematician-turned-environmentalist Professor Dr SL Saini has been able to plant and protect about 2.25 lakh plants under urban forestry project in four districts — Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Panchkula since 1991.
Prof Saini said on June 4, a team of the society had also held a condolence meeting and paid tribute to illegally fell several healthy trees by influential anti-social elements in twin cities during past some months, adding that the members of the society gathered at Sector 15, Jagadhri, today to observe ‘Shok Divas’.
He demanded that the government should enact and enforce a Act in the state for protecting trees on the pattern of Delhi and Chandigarh.
