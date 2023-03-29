To push for their demands, farmers launch yatra

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 28

A delegation of activists of the Kisan Sabha embarked on a motorcycle yatra from the mini secretariat in Hisar today in support of their demand for the compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre, for the release of the pending compensation and the purchase of mustard on the minimum support price (MSP).

The delegation had district president Shamsher Nambardar, senior vice-president Om Prakash Saini and 20 other activists. They will visit Deva, Muklan, Chaudhariwas, Bheria, Panihar, Chirod, Kalwas, Singhran, Payla and Talwandi villages. The delegation will reach Delhi on April 5.

Before launching the yatra, farm leader Nambardar had rued, “Farmers are forced to sell the mustard produce below the MSP. While the government is making tall claims of ensuring the MSP, the mustard is being rejected on the grounds of conditions of oil content and moisture.” Farm leaders demanded that the state government should provide a special compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the farmers.