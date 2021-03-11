To save Aravallis, safari on the cards

New Delhi, May 25
The Centre and Haryana Government’s efforts to restore the Aravalli hills appear to be moving forward. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today discussed the modalities of the ambitious Aravalli Safari Park Project and the efforts to replenish the rich ecosystem of the mountain range.
“In today’s meeting, we moved a step closer towards its (Aravallis’) restoration and starting a safari in the region,” Yadav said. Khattar said the site had been identified and top firms would be invited to design the safari.
The project has a huge potential to generate employment avenues for locals, officials said. It mostly comprises the stretch along the Sohna Road towards Nuh beyond Bhondsi village. — TNS
To come up over 10,000 acres in Haryana
- Aravallis marred by illegal construction and mining due to proximity to urban clusters
- Safari project aims at reinstating loss of wildlife habitat
- Will spread over 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh
