To streamline parking, GMDA to kick-start pilot project soon

Gurugram, October 17

In a bid to resolve parking crises in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon launch the smart parking project.

The project will be first undertaken in Sector 44 to provide smart on-street and off-street parking solutions for two-wheeler as well as four-wheeler vehicles. A sensor-based parking management and guidance system will also be set up under the project.

“We will also identify other key locations in the city, where smart on-street and off-street parking facilities can be implemented, with the intent to replicate the model across the state,” said GMDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PC Meena.

Under the project, the GMDA will develop a website or mobile application that will guide commuters to available parking slots in an area in real time. Users will also be able to reserve slots ahead of time at an additional cost.

Meena said, “Vacant land areas, under the jurisdiction of other departments like the municipal corporation or Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, may also be identified under the project to provide better parking facilities in the city.”

The GMDA will provide complete technological support and facilitate the e-auctioning of these parking sites. It will also maintain and keep control of the digital platform and smart IT solutions developed for the project.

The project was conceptualised in 2021 but had been held up, owing to delay in the procurement of viable spaces and coordination between various departments.

The GMDA CEO said, “The department is working to ensure that provision of on-street parking does not reduce area available for walking along the street and will be preferred in areas with lower pedestrian movement.”

“Sadar Bazaar may also be taken up for the smart on-street parking project and a plan may be prepared within two weeks,” he added.

He also approved the proposal to install LED lights in various city parks during the Core Planning Committee meeting held today.

Under this project, LED lights will be installed and repaired along paths at Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, Silver Jubilee Park in Sector 31, Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and Leg-1, near Mohindra Aura Society, Sector-110

