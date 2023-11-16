To streamline water distribution in Karnal, tubewells to be on automated mode

Tribune News Service

With an aim at reducing water losses, and improving the efficiency and reliability of the water distribution system, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) is going to get all water supply tubewells and boosting stations automated by installing a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.

As per officials, the survey work has been completed by the agency. Equipment and materials have arrived and the process for installing them is likely to start this week. The sources claimed that the automated tubewell would reduce the dependency on manpower and the whole process, including on and off of tubewells, will be automated.

Will ensure adequate supply SCADA is a sensor-based system that measures parameters such as water speed, flow and pressure. With the facility, we will ensure adequate water supply as per demand, purity and fixing of leakage in pipelines. —Abhishek Meena, Karnal MC Commissioner

There are 182 tubewells, three booster stations and four overhead tanks in the city for providing water supply to over 4 lakh city residents and villages merged with the MC. Keeping in view the expansion of the city in the coming years, a proposal of over 200 tubewells has been kept under the project.

“We are planning to shift all tubewells and boosting stations to automated mode to strengthen the water supply system and reduce water losses due to certain reasons. The agency will start work this week and will be completed by the end of January,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, MC, Karnal.

The project will be connected to a integrated command and control centre (ICCC) situated at the MC office, from where the real-time data will be collected and analysed. Besides, the monitoring and controlling of equipment will be done through ICCC, he added.

“SCADA is a sensor-based system, which analyses the data. It measures parameters such as speed, flow and pressure of water. With the facility, we will ensure adequate water supply as per demand, purity and fixing of leakage in pipelines. There will be a balanced amount of chlorine in drinking water, which will maintain its purity,” the Commissioner said.

Similarly, there is a proposal to instal SCADA-based control and monitoring systems on the stormwater disposal system under which all pumping stations and stormwater lines will be linked with it, Meena said.

