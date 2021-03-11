To tide over crunch, Haryana’s IAS quota raised to 215

Chandigarh, May 3
The shortage of officers in Haryana is set to be reduced with the Centre increasing the state’s IAS quota from 205 to 215.
A source said this had been done through a recent notification issued by the Central Government. With a number of senior IAS officers either retiring recently or retiring this year, there is an acute shortage of officers in the state government. The increase in IAS quota by 10 would significantly reduce the shortage of IAS officers in the state, a senior officer stated.
Due to shortage of officers, a majority of the IAS officers are currently holding multiple charges at the state headquarters and the district level.
