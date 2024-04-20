To win battle against substance abuse, Karnal police engage youth in sports

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 19

In an initiative to combat drug abuse, the Karnal police are using sports as a medium to prevent young minds from engaging in anti-social activities.

Participants during a coin toss before a volleyball match in Karnal. Tribune Photos

According to the authorities, not only will it nurture a culture of sports among the youth, but also deter them from indulging in the act of substance abuse.

Besides, these activities will offer them a platform to showcase their athletic talents and serve as avenues for inculcating the values of self-discipline, resilience and leadership skills

in them.

The police have identified villages with a significant number of residents involved in drug abuse. So far, hundreds of youth from nearly 60 villages have been engaged in different sports activities and soon more villages will be added to the list.

“We believe that sports have the ability to inspire and empower the youth, providing them the tools and opportunities to make them take positive choices in life. By actively engaging them in sports, not only are we promoting physical wellbeing but also promoting a sense of community belongingness among them. Competitions in various sports such as cricket, football, athletics, kabaddi and wrestling, among others, will soon be conducted to promote physical fitness, teamwork and personal development,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sonu Naral.

Naral said the youth were actively being encouraged to engage in different games to provide them with a constructive outlet for their energy and enthusiasm. The younger generation was also being educated about the ill-effects of drug abuse, he added.

In the past three days, the police have organised sports activities in several villages, including Kutail, Bastara, Unchasamana, Barota, Kharkali, Bazida, Jhivarheri, Dadupur, Shekhanpur, Gharaunda, Jainpura, Gonder, Munak and Shambli.

The residents also welcomed the police initiative to address the issue of drug abuse. Many believe that sports-based interventions are essential in tackling the root causes of substance abuse and promoting long-term behavioural changes.

“We welcome this initiative to involve the youth in sports activities to keep them away from drugs,” said Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Nigdhu.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.