To woo voters, Haryana CM to address public rally in Nuh today

Gurugram, March 8
Almost six months after the Nuh riots, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is all set to visit Nuh on Saturday. The visit holds great importance, given the strong anti-BJP sentiment in the district following the bulldozer action taken against riot accused and the recent imposition of UAPA against Congress MLA Mamman Khan.
Khattar will unveil the statue of martyr Hasan Khan Mewati in Nagina College, and address public at Badkali Chowk. The BJP is not confining itself only to district voters, but is also seeking community support by approaching Meo leaders in over 103 Mewati settlements across the country.
The government has also announced the inclusion Shahid Hasan Khan Mewati’s biography in the curriculum of Class VIII under the New Education Policy. Nuh MLA and Congress leader Aftab Ahmed said the CM should visit Nuh while having answers to questions regarding the ignorance of Nuh in the state Budget, unjustified imposition of UAPA on the riot accused and the unjustified bulldozer action. Meanwhile, the Nuh police have stepped up security arrangements along the route to be taken by the CM and the venue.
The use of drones has been banned. “We have stepped up security arrangements and various traffic diversions will be in place to ensure law and order,” said Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia.
