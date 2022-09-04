Tohana train case: Accused sent to 2-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 3

The man accused of pushing a woman out of a moving train after she resisted his molestation bid near Tohana in Fatehabad was produced in a local court which remanded him in two-day police custody today.

Meanwhile, the police handed over the body of Mandeep Kaur to her family after a post-mortem examination.

The DSP of GRP, Fatehabad, Gurdayal Singh said the accused, Sandeep, a resident of Kalwan village in Jind district, had boarded the Delhi-Jakhal passenger train at Narwana railway station on the night of September 1. Mandeep with her nine-year-old son was also travelling in the same compartment.

The DSP stated that it was suspected that the accused was inebriated and had tried to molest the woman. When she resisted the bid, Sandeep allegedly pushed her out of the train. The GRP official said that the incident occurred about 1 km ahead of the Tohana railway station.

Sources said the woman’s son told the police that her mother dangled from the train in an attempt to save herself but she hit an electricity pole and fell. The child fled to safety to another compartment.

The police official said that the accused, Sandeep, got panicked after the incident and jumped out of the train when it slowed down near the Tohana railway station. However, he suffered injuries and the GRP got him admitted to a hospital.

Later, when the victim’s husband, Harjinder Singh, who had come to the Tohana railway station, met his son, he came to know about the incident. He searched for his wife and found her dead along the railway track.