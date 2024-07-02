Toll at Bandhwari, Dhauj plazas hiked

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, July 1

Travelling between Gurugram and Faridabad has become costly as the toll concessionaire on Monday increased the toll at the Bandhwari and Dhauj plazas and also on the crusher zone road on all categories of vehicles, except the multi-axle and heavy vehicles used in construction works, officials of the state Public Works Department (bridges and roads) confirmed here today.

The one-way toll for private cars, jeeps, pick-up vans and station wagons on both roads has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40; trucks (up to 10 tyres) Rs 280 to Rs 300; bus, school bus Rs 150 to Rs 170; tractor-trailers carrying quarry and construction material Rs 70 to Rs 80 and light-motor vehicles and low power trucks from Rs 130 to Rs 140.

The toll for multi-axle vehicles having more than 10 tyres, including cranes, dozers, earthmoving machines, road-rollers have not been changed, which is Rs 350 for one-way journey.

The toll for two-way journey (within 24 hours) on cars, jeeps, pick-up vans and station wagons on both these roads has been fixed at Rs 60; trucks (up to 10 tyres) at Rs 450; buses, school buses at Rs 255; tractor-trailers carrying quarry and construction material at Rs 120; light-motor vehicles and low power trucks at Rs 210 and multi-axle vehicles having more than 10 tyres, including cranes, dozers, earth movers, road rollers at Rs 525.

The charges of monthly passes for nearby residents have been fixed at Rs 800 in case of cars, jeeps, pick-up vans and station wagons (non-commercial); Rs 1,200 for cars, jeeps, pick-up vans and station wagons (commercial); Rs 9,000 for trucks (up to 10 tyres); Rs 5,100 for buses, school buses; Rs 2,400 for tractor-trailers carrying quarry and construction material; Rs 4,200 for light motor vehicles and low power trucks. The monthly passes for multi-axle vehicles having more than 10 tyres, including cranes, dozers, earthmoving machines and road-rollers have been fixed at Rs 10,500 per month.

The Executive Engineer of the PWD (B&R) Department, Charanjeet Singh Rana, said the agreement for toll collection with the construction company would end on May 30, 2026. “The state government will take a call on whether to collect the toll tax on these roads or not after May 30, 2026,” he said.

These roads were constructed on build-operate-transfer basis in 2012, with a lease of 17 years, after which the roads would have to be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government, Rana said.

Both roads fall under the category of state highways and are managed by the PWD (B&R) of the Haryana Government.

There are two routes to travel between Gurugram and Faridabad districts. One is the 33.10-km-long Gurugram-Faridabad corridor, the other is the 33.98-km-long Sohna-Ballabhgarh Road, both are managed by toll contractor GF Toll Road Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Infra Company, which constructed these roads.

According to estimates, at least 50,000 motor vehicles pass through both these toll roads daily. While the Gurugram-Faridabad Road starts from Mehrauli-Gurugram Road at Sikanderpur and ends at the junction of Pali Bhakri Road in Faridabad, the Ballabhgarh-Sohna Road starts from Ballabhgarh (35km on Delhi-Mathura Road) and ends at Rewari-Palwal.

On all working days, both these roads witness heavy traffic jams. The local people have been demanding that the number of passages at the toll barriers be increased, but the state government has done nothing in this regard.

