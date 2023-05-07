Toll official gets extortion threat, case registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

An absconder, accused of murder attempt of a Khatkar toll plaza manager in Jind district, has now demanded extortion on a monthly basis over a phone call from the chief general manager (CGM) of the company that operates the kiosk.

The CGM, who lives in Sector 22, filed a complaint and an FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station in this connection.

According to complainant Devendra Chahar, CGM, Skylark Company, which operates Khatkar toll plaza in Jind district, he got a threat call on his mobile number on May 4 at 9:50 pm.

The CGM said, “The caller identified himself as Anil, alias Dhaula, a resident of Khatkar village in Jind district. He said if I want to run Khatkar toll plaza, I will have to give extortion every month. If I don’t give money, he will shoot me.”

He said, “Earlier, the same criminal had shot at a manager of toll plaza on April 12. An FIR was lodged at Jind’s Uchana police station. But the accused is still absconding and calling me and threatening to kill me and my family.”

As per the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the

IPC at the Palam Vihar police station on Friday.

“We have put the caller’s number on surveillance and trying to arrest him,” said ASI Hari Krishan, the IO.