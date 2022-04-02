Toll rates hiked up to 14%

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 1

Toll charges on the National Highways and Expressways have been increased up to 14 percent. The hike came into effect from midnight Thursday night.

“The toll rates on the KGP Expressway, KMP Expressway and NH-19 that starts from here or passes through the district stand revised from today,” an official said.

According to the sources in the NHAI, there is an 14.14 per cent increase in the toll for light vehicles (car, jeeps, van) and for commercial, transport and carriage vehicles, the toll hike ranges between 9.87 to 10.14 per cent.

With the FAStag charges revised automatically, those paying cash at the toll will also have to shell out more than double of normal.

Commuters using car, jeep and light vehicles will be charged at a rate of Rs 1.61 per km instead of Rs 1.46 on the KGP and the KMP Expressways, connecting Palwal and Sonepat. Similarly, toll charges on NH-19 have been hiked by 10 per cent.

From Friday, light vehicles will have to pay a toll of Rs 120 for one way as against Rs 110. Monthly pass charges have also been revised to Rs 4,070 from Rs 3,695, Shahnawaz Khan, who manages the Delhi-Agra toll road on NH-19, said.

Describing the hike as a pocket burner, former MLA Karan Dalal said the rise in toll charges would be a burden on commuters.

Toll is also expected to start soon at Gadpuri village on NH-19, which will be the fourth plaza in the district.