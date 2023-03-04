Tony Blair Faith Foundation, Haryana govt to work together in health sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The Tony Blair Faith Foundation has expressed its desire to work in the health sector with the Haryana Government.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between former British PM Tony Blair, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday.

Blair made a courtesy call on Khattar at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. Both held discussions for mutual cooperation in the field of health and basic facilities by exploring new possibilities.

Blair assured CM Khattar that his Foundation would cooperate with the state in the health sector.

On this occasion, the CM said the government was providing tertiary-level health facilities to residents and had implemented the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Chirayu Haryana Yojana to provide health facilities to the needy.

He said the government was opening medical colleges and nursing colleges in all districts to meet the shortage of doctors and strengthen the health facilities. “With the cooperation of the Tony Blair Faith Foundation, the health sector will expand further and health facilities will be strengthened,” he added.