 Toolkit purchases worth Rs 55 cr by shiksha parishad under scanner : The Tribune India

Toolkit purchases worth Rs 55 cr by shiksha parishad under scanner

Toolkit purchases worth Rs 55 cr by shiksha parishad under scanner

Photo used for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 13

Purchase of 48,025 toolkits for vocational education of students, worth Rs 55.27 crore, by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) is under scanner over alleged irregularities. The matter came to light after a petition was filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that contracts were awarded without verification of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) certificates, which was a requirement in the tenders.

Tenders were issued on December 19, 2022, for supplying handholding tool kits for various streams — agriculture, apparel, automotive, beauty & wellness and healthcare. Just a 10-day time was granted to bidders for submitting all documentation. The bids were opened on January 4, 2023, and contracts were awarded on January 23.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Vijayendra Kumar, who is also holding charge of Administrative Secretary of School Education, has sought a reply from the school education department on a number of issues. In his note, he asked to which scheme the purchase relates and when the toolkit was not part of the vocational education scheme under Samagra Siksha, then how the department could purchase an item for which there was no budget approval by the Project Approval Board (PAB).

He sought details on whether approval for technical specifications and pre-qualification and the tender document was taken from the Administrative Secretary. The GeM (Government e-Marketplace) tenders are allowed only for specific items. He asked if this item was allowed to be purchased on GeM.

As per instructions relating to GeM, only a tender of Rs 1 crore can be allotted at the level of the Administrative Secretary, and for a value Rs 1-5 crore, the tender has to be placed before the next higher authority (minister). Since this tender value was above Rs 5 crore, then it had to be approved by the High Power Purchase Committee (HPPC) of the state government comprising the CM. It is learned that the HPPC was not approached in the toolkit purchase case.

Kumar also sought details on whether the Administrative Secretary’s approval was taken before the issuance of the work order and questioned who approved the payment to vendors as the Head of Department (HoD) has the power of Rs 1 lakh in the normal course and Rs 35 lakh for purchases. Complaints were made on GeM with regard to the mention of samples and specific brands in the tenders. The Administrative Secretary has sought information on how those were disposed of.

A firm, Florid Print & Pack Pvt. Ltd, which had bid for tenders, has alleged in its petition that the ‘original equipment manufacturer authorisation certificate’ from the bidders was specifically sought qua all the items being procured.

certificate used as weapon

The OEM authorisation certificate was in fact used as a weapon by the official respondents in connivance with the bidders to eliminate any kind of healthy competition, as in a span of just 10 days, it was not possible to provide certificates qua the items mentioned.

Firm

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

7
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

10
Business

Reliance Jio becomes first operator to cover entire Delhi–Amritsar National Highway with 5G services

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali