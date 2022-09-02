Top PF official arrested for taking bribe in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 1

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here today apprehended the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC), Amit Nain, posted here, while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A case was registered against the RPFC under various Sections of the IPC.

The owner of the WWF security company, Panipat, which provides manpower to various business houses/institutions/offices etc, in his complaint to the CBI, alleged that the RPFC was demanding a bribe for de-freezing the company’s account.

Following the complaint, the CBI sleuths laid a trap and caught the RPFC while accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000. Searches were being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused, a CBI spokesperson said.

