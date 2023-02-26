Torn Tricolour atop Ambala MC building, case registered

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 25

The Ambala police have registered a case under the Prevention of Insult to the National Honours Act after a torn National Flag was found installed on the building of the Ambala Municipal Corporation in Ambala City.

The case has been registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector at the Ambala City police station. SHO Ambala City police station Ram Kumar said following a complaint, a case had been registered and the matter was under investigation.