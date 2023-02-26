Torn Tricolour atop Ambala MC building, case registered

Ambala, February 25
The Ambala police have registered a case under the Prevention of Insult to the National Honours Act after a torn National Flag was found installed on the building of the Ambala Municipal Corporation in Ambala City.
The case has been registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector at the Ambala City police station. SHO Ambala City police station Ram Kumar said following a complaint, a case had been registered and the matter was under investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...