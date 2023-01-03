Tosham MLA for CET every year

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, January 2

Alleging that the recent figures had shown Haryana at the top of the unemployment rate in the country, Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary demanded that the state government must organise Common Eligibility Test (CET) every year rather than after a gap of three years so that more youths get the opportunity to get employed.

Addressing a press conference in Bhiwani, she raised question mark on the transparency of the Skill Employment Corporation and demanded that the government should display the merit list and the names of the selected candidates in public domain.