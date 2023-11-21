Tough stance against those filing false plaints

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, November 20

Tightening the noose around those indulging in lodging false complaints, the district police have booked 10 such persons under Sections 182 of the IPC in the past two months after their complaints were found fabricated during the investigation.

“Complaints were lodged either to settle personal score with their opponents, to defame them due to personal enmity or to serve their personal interests. It has been revealed by the investigation reports,” said police sources.

These complaints were related to scuffle resulting in injuries, motorbike snatching, burglary, making casteist remarks etc. and were lodged at Nangal Choudhry, Nizampur, Narnaul, Ateli, Kanina, Mahendragarh and Satnali police stations in the district.

The sources said in one case, the complainant had accused a person of snatching his motorbike, but the investigation found that there was a monetary dispute between them and a false complaint had been lodged to mount pressure on the accused.

In another case, a man lodged a complaint against his opponent for attacking him and causing injuries, but the police investigation revealed that the complainant was a drunkard and he suffered injuries after falling on the ground under the effect of alcohol, but his family members lodged a complaint to settle personal score, said the sources.

“False complaints not only mislead the police but also waste the time of police personnel and court, hence such practice needs to be curbed by taking action against the perpetrators so that they do not dare to do so in future,” said Nitish Agarwal, Mahendragarh SP.

He said the in-charges of all police stations/ posts in the district had been instructed to take strict action against those filing false complaints and framing innocent people.

