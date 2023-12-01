Tower causing traffic blockade in Faridabad

Constant traffic blockades due to a high-tension tower at a national highway near the YMCA crossing in Faridabad have become a major source of inconvenience for commuters. The power line emerging from the tower and passing over the highway had been removed years ago. However, the tower continues to stand there. The authorities concerned must ensure that it is removed on priority as it poses a risk of accidents at night and disrupts the vehicular movement during the peak hours. Rajkumar Gupta, Faridabad
Stop residue burning in Ambala
Waste burning has been prohibited by the Ambala Municipal Corporation as it leads to air pollution, causing respiratory problems and medical complications among people, especially children and senior citizens. But, as the attached photograph, clicked near Polyclinic in Ambala City’s Sector 10, shows, the burning of waste and dry leaves and paper continues unabated in the city. The civic body should take action against the violators in order to stop residue-burning in the city. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City
Karnal plagued by rodent menace
Residents of Sector 4 in Karnal have been complaining of rodents chewing through the walls of their houses, with vacant plots becoming their breeding ground. Officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and Karnal Municipal Corporation are requested to look into the matter and ensure that the owners of these vacant plots are penalised for the poor upkeep of their properties. Advocate Sukhbir Tyagi, Karnal
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
