Town planner: Rehabilitation of affected Gurugram society residents to be finalised today

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 14

A day after getting an FIR registered against seven accused, including Chintel Builder, the District Town and Country Planning Department held a marathon meeting with the Society residents here today.

Accused of being indifferent all this while, the department got into action mode and not only got approval for structural audit from IIT Delhi, but will also finalise the rehabilitation plan by tomorrow.

DTP Gurugram RS Bhath visited the Society today and told The Tribune, “We will be ready with the rehabilitation plan latest by tomorrow and get it done by the builder. We have already got the approval from IIT Delhi for the audit, whose cost will be paid by the builder. We did get complaints for E, F, G and H tower who had issues with their balconies. We got audits done and structural changes were made. We have been here since day one and will resolve this,” said Bhath.

Following Bhath’s complaint late last evening, an FIR was registered against all managing directors of Chintels India Ltd, M/s Bhayana builders and five others. An FIR has been registered under Sections 417, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC and Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulations of Urban Areas Act 1975.

According to the complaint, “The mishap proved that the work of structural engineer, proof consultant and contractor was not creditworthy and rather fraudulent. As per various rules and building bylaws, the licensee structure engineer and contractor are solely responsible for this unfortunate incident. There has been violation of provisions and an FIR be registered.”

Meanwhile, local residents started a chain fast, demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter and the arrest of the accused.

“The police are being soft with Sections in FIR. Book them for murder get an independent inquiry,” said Rakesh Hooda, president, RWA, Chintels Paradiso.