Town planning dept demolishes kutcha roads, structures

Kurukshetra, June 23

Taking action against the mushrooming of illegal colonies, teams of the Town and Country Planning Department, Kurukshetra, carried out demolition drives in four unauthorised colonies in Thanesar and Ladwa subdivisions last week.

The demolition drives were carried out at Darra Kalan village in Thanesar and Ban village in Ladwa of the district.

Kurukshetra District Town Planner (DTP) Ashok Garg said, “Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, a demolition drive was carried out and kutcha roads were dismantled in two colonies being developed on 2.2 acres and 3 acres at Ban village of Ladwa. He said these colonies were being developed without obtaining any permission from the department.”

Even on Wednesday, the department carried out a demolition drive and dismantled kutcha roads of two unauthorised colonies at Darra Kalan village of Thanesar. The colonies were being developed on 2.75 acres and 3 acres, officials said. During the drives, illegal structures were also razed.

The DTP said, “After the issue of developing unauthorised colonies came to light, notices were served on the land owners and property dealers. They were asked to obtain permission, but they did not stop the construction work and did not obtain permission from the department. Thereafter, duty magistrates were appointed and with the help of the police, the demolition drives were carried out and colonies were demolished and kutcha roads were dismantled in these unauthorised colonies.”

The DTP has advised people not to buy plots or carry out any construction after being lured by property dealers in the name of cheap plots. Residents have been requested to obtain all information about property from the Town and Country Planning Department before purchasing it.

