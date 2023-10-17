'Tractor Pramukhs' to strengthen farmers' body, says Tikait

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 16

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said they would form ‘Tractor Pramukhs’ like the BJP’s ‘Panna Pramukhs’ to strengthen farmers’ organisation.

A farmer who owns a tractor will be made the head, who will further connect other farmers with his/her group. He said these ‘Tractor Pramukhs’ would play a vital role in the struggles of the farmers ahead, he added.

“Like the BJP’s ‘Panna Pramukhs’, we will form a group of farmers who own tractors called ‘Tractor Pramukhs’ to strengthen farmers’ organisations. We will collect the data of such farmers and they will be given certificates by the concerned state presidents. Coordinators will be appointed at the level of cooperative societies across the country,” said Tikait while interacting with mediapersons. He was here at the Jat Dharamshala to interact with the farmers.

He said the elderly, who have fought the movements, would also be honoured so that they remained associated with the organisation.

Tikait targeted the government on several issues and said the farmers had been forced to sell their crop below the MSP. He alleged that around 40 per cent paddy was procured on the MSP, while the remaining below the MSP. Traders sold the paddy crop on higher prices in the name of farmers. On the issue of SYL, he said there was sufficient water and the plan of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee should be implemented. Canals should be connected with each other. The decision should be taken by sitting together.

He reiterated the demand for the implementation of a law ensuring the MSP and said the farmers should be given the MSP. He also took a dig on the portal system and said that it always remained non-functional.

#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #BJP #Karnal #Rakesh Tikait