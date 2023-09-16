Tractor-trailer with illegal mining mineral impounded

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 15

A team of Mines and Geology Department has impounded a tractor-trailer allegedly loaded with illegal mining minerals from near Dandipur village in Yamunanagar district.

On the complaint of the Inspector of the Mining Department, Aman Kumar, a case was registered against the accused at the Pratap Nagar police station, yesterday.

The complainant said they were checking vehicles to stop illegal mining near Dandipur village. He said during the checking, they impounded a tractor-trailor loaded with illegal mining minerals. He further said the tractor-trailer loaded with illegal mining minerals was handed over to the police. He further said a case was registered against the accused in this connection.

