Traders’ group calls for Hisar bandh on July 4

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 1

The Haryana Vyapar Mandal (HVM) organised a protest at the Nagori Gate market in Hisar today to press for their demand for the arrest of the suspect involved in the firing incident at the Mahindra showroom and the demands of extortion thereafter from two other traders in the past 10 days.

Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg said it was a blatant failure of the BJP government in Haryana that criminals were roaming free despite resorting to firing about 30 rounds outside the showroom in an attempt to create a scare and demand extortion money. He claimed traders were not safe in the state. The HVM has given a call for Hisar bandh on July 4.

