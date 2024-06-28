Hisar: Traders march to protest ‘poor’ law & order situation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 27

A sense of insecurity has gripped traders in the wake of incidents of firing at a showroom, followed by extortion calls to two more traders in last couple of days, but the police have failed to make any headway in its investigation till now.

After three gangsters fired about 30 rounds of bullets outside a Mahindra Showroom June 24, two more traders, Kittu Bansal and Manish Goyal, had got Whatsapp voice notes seeking Rs 2 crore. The miscreants threatened them of dire consequences in case of non-payment of the said amount.

Police sources said they had provided security to three traders who had faced threats from gangsters. They have also enhanced the security of the former Municipal Corporation chairperson Gautam Sardana and a traders’ leader.

Traders took out a march in the town the protest the poor law and order in the state. Besides, the Haryana Vyapar Mandal has announced to keep the auto market of the town closed tomorrow as a mark of protest.

Its president Bajrang Das Garg said the law and order had become a major concern for traders and shopkeepers not only in Hisar, but across the state. Meanwhile, Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash, who is in Delhi to attend the Lok Sabha session, said that he would soon meet the traders. “I have spoken to senior police officials and demanded adequate security for victims and other traders,” he alleged.

The state government last night issued orders of reshuffle of IPS officers and Hisar SP Mohit Handa too has been shifted to Karnal while Deepak Saharan will be the new SP of Hisar, who is likely to take charge on Friday.

