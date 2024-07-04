Traders stage dharna, seek opening of Shambhu border

Ambala, July 3
Counting losses due to the closure of the Shambhu border, traders and shopkeepers — under the banner of Jan Jagriti Sangathan — staged a three-hour token dharna today. They expressed resentment and requested the government to get the border opened.
The interstate border has been closed since February 12 due to the ongoing standoff between farmers and the government. The traders claimed their businesses have been affected due to the closure as a large number of customers come from Punjab.
A number of traders and shopkeepers kept their shops closed till 12 pm, staged a dharna at Shukal Kund road cloth market, took out a protest march and reached the mini-secretariat to submit a memorandum to Ambala Deputy Commissioner.
