Traders to get cost-free CA certificates from next month

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that the traders having an annual turnover of less than Rs 20 lakh could get the CA certificate free of cost from chartered accountants empanelled with the state government.

He made the announcement while launching the Vyapari Kshatipurti Yojana during a programme held here.

This decision will come into force from April 1. Khattar said the expense of the certificates would be borne by the state government.

Speaking about the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Yojana, which was launched in 2019, the CM said insurance coverage ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 20 lakh would be now provided to the taxpaying traders against the loss of stock and furniture and fixtures by fire, burglary and natural calamities. Traders with an annual turnover up to Rs 1.50 crore could register in the scheme.