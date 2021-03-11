Traditional games in sports activities at Karnal college

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 31

In a bid to revive traditional Indian sports among the youth, the Government College for Women, Bastara, has adopted these games in sports activities and started competitions in these games such as Stapu, Posampa, Pitthu, Oonch Neech ka Papda, Kancha-Goli, Gilli-danda, Aankh Micholi, Kokla Chupki, rope jumping (skipping rope) and others.

Girls are also enjoying these games and are participating with full enthusiasm. “I had heard about these games from my parents, but now the college has started these games, which is a new experience for us,” said a student of BA first year.

“After the successful experiments of innovative programmes such as DC sir’s class, Chidiya Da Chamba and T-40, we have included these games in our sports activities to revive the Indian traditional rural games. Dr Satish Kumar, assistant professor, has prepared these activities to encourage students towards traditional rural sports,” said Dr Piyush Kumar, principal.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, inaugurated these activities on Monday and tried her hands at these games.

“In the time of technology when students are becoming addicted to phones, we started this step to keep students stress free as these games do not require any finances and prove to be best stress reliver. The spirit of brotherhood and cooperation is being developed while playing games,” he added.

In traditional games out of 415 girls, more than 200 girls showed interest in rural sports. As many as 22 students showed interest in Stapu, 22 in rope Jumping, 15 in Posampa, 23 in Pitthu, 24 in Aankh Micholi, 26 in Gilli Danda, 19 in Kancha Goli, 24 in Unch-Neech Ka Papada and 36 in Kokala Chupki participated. At present 10 sports have been included and in coming days more traditional games will be included which do not require large space, said the principal.