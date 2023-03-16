Traffic advisory for ongoing work on National Highway No. 48

Gurugram, March 15

The Gurugram traffic police today issued an advisory for commuters planning to travel on the National Highway No. 48, a section of which (between Shiv Murti and Rajokri) has been closed for the ongoing work of the Bharatmala project.

As per the advisory, commuters going to west and northwest Delhi have been recommended to take the Old Delhi Road-Dundahera Border- Kapashera Border Dwarka link road-Dwarka-West, North-West Delhi route. Those going to Indira Gandhi International Airport and Central Delhi commuters have been recommended to stay on the NH-48. The south and southeast Delhi commuters have been advised to take the MG road via Ghitorni-Mehrauli-south, southeast, east Delhi.

For Badarpur Border, Jasola, Ashram, Greater Noida commuters, it has been recommended to take the Gurugram FB road-Badkal- Badarpur border-Ashram road, Noida-Greater Noida route.

Those going towards or coming from Gurugram/Jaipur can use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, and commuters travelling towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh have been advised to take Palam Road.

People coming from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka, and going towards Dhaula Kuan or Vasant Vihar can use the Dwarka Flyover Road No 201.

For any inconvenience to be addressed, the traffic police have requested commuters to dial 1095 or 0124-2386000 (Gurugram traffic control room). — OC

