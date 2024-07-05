Traffic chaos reigns supreme during CM’s events in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, July 4

Commuters faced a lot of problems after Bhuman Shah Chowk, which is situated on entrance to the city on the Barnala road, was closed during events of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Wednesday.

Panel to probe power cut During the Chief Minister’s programme at Chaudhary Devi Lal University’s multipurpose hall, the power supply was disrupted for four minutes. The supply was restored with the help of a generator.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who was present on the occasion, has ordered a probe into the incident and a committee, headed by Superintendent Engineer Rajendra Sabharwal, has been formed. XEN Chintan Sher, Joginder Singh, Salauddin and SDO Amit Singh are part of the committee that will investigate the cause of the disruption and submit its report.

Travellers coming from the bus stand had to go back, resulting in traffic jams. Commuters complained that police personnel managing the traffic behaved rudely with the public. According to them, a policeman slapped a passer-by and another pushed a driver and even snatched his mobile phone and keys of the vehicle.

Commuters said a police inspector and his team threatened the driver. Thereafter, a Haryana Police commando, who was passing by the place, intervened in the matter and calmed the situation. He helped the driver get his keys and mobile phone.

Traffic jams were witnessed on the road from Baba Bhuman Shah Chowk to Bal Bhawan due to the barricades put up by the police for the Chief Minister’s event. The jams were lasted for nearly three hours.

Despite the deployment of more than five officers to manage the traffic, the situation remained chaotic. After attending the event at Panchayat Bhwan around noon, the Chief Minister went to Chaudhary Devi Lal University for another event.

The police did not open the chowk for another two hours, forcing commuters to travel additional 3 to 4 km, leading to several arguments between people and police personnel.

