Traffic congestion near schools in Faridabad

Traffic congestion at crossings near schools in Faridabad is a cause for concern for area residents and commuters, especially schoolchildren. Owing to an inadequate number of traffic cops deployed at the vulnerable points, there has been a rise in road rage cases. The traffic department should deploy more cops to tackle the slow vehicular movement and chaos at these points.

Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Waste dumped into open drain

In the absence of an effective garbage collection process, large amounts of plastic waste and garbage are often dumped into an open drain near the Ambala Cantonment bus stand and along the service lane, with shopkeepers and dhaba owners being the major violators. The municipal corporation should ensure that the garbage is removed at the earliest.

Rajan Kumar, Ambala

Panchkula road needs recarpeting

Aroad leading to the Mansa Devi Shrine in Panchkula has been under repair for several months. As a result, vehicular movement has been directed through a residential area, causing inconvenience to residents and visitors to the shrine. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and take action to expedite the repair work.

Bobby Dhingra, Panchkula

