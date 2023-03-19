Traffic constable hit by car, sustains injuries

Gurugram, March 18
A traffic constable was injured after he was hit by a car driven by a woman near Galleria market on Saturday afternoon. The constable was rushed to hospital and later discharged after first-aid. No FIR was registered till the filing of this report.
The incident took place near Galleria market at around 12.30 pm when traffic constable Sandeep Kumar was on duty. He signalled to a car to stop but instead of stopping, the woman drove ahead and the constable fell on the road after being hit by the car. The woman stopped the car some distance away.
