Traffic cops issue 89 challans in two districts

Faridabad, April 12

The traffic police on Friday carried out a checking drive and inspected 220 school buses. During the drive, the police challaned 27 school buses.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the drive was carried out under the Surakshit School Vahan policy of the state government.

He said the traffic police have been checking school vehicles on a regular basis and it was found that many buses ferrying children were not following the norms set by the government. He said 133 buses were penalised for violating traffic rules this year and 1,162 challans were issued in 2023.

Meanwhile, in Palwal, the traffic police issued challans to 62 school buses.

The norms required to be followed by school buses include installing CCTV cameras; uniform for driver and conductor; presence of women attendants; proper display of number plates, emergency and helpline numbers; first aid kit; all documents, including insurance and pollution certificate; functional lights; and reflector tapes on both sides.

