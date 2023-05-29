Traffic jam witnessed at Singhu border

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 28

Following the call for “Women Mahapanchayat” at the new Parliament House in support of the protesting wrestlers, the Delhi Police and Sonepat police had made tight security arrangements at the Singhu border on the NH-44, Safiabad and Auchandi borders on Sunday to avert any untoward situation.

All “suspicious” vehicles were allowed to enter Delhi after checking, due to which a long jam was witnessed at the border. The Sonepat police intensified surveillance by deploying five companies including a women police company at Kundli, near the Singhu border on the NH-44.

The Delhi Police had put up three-tier barricades at the entrance to Delhi on the Singhu border. Anti-riot vehicles, sand-laden dumpers and cranes were also put on standby at the border to deal with any untoward situation. Security was also beefed up at the Sonepat railway station and the police kept a tab on the trains coming from Punjab towards Delhi.

A group of around 40-50 farmers from Punjab who wished to participate in the panchayat were detained at Kundli. The commuters had to face a lot of problems due to the slow movement of the traffic.

The Kharkhoda police took the SKM member Abhimanyu Kuhar and his associates into custody late Saturday night. Enraged at this, scores of people protested against the police and took out a protest march in Kharkhoda, demanding the release of Abhimanyu Kuhar and others.

IG Rohtak Range Rakesh Arya, along with police officials, visited the Singhu border to take a look at the situation. Not only at the Singhu border on the NH-44, but security was beefed up at the Safiabad and Auchandi borders. Long traffic jams were also witnessed at Safiabad and Auchandi borders in daytime.