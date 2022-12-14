Traffic jams a norm on Delhi-Gurugram e-way

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 13

The Delhi-Gurugram e-way, which was built for a smooth and high-speed travel, has lost its very objective. Lack of lay-by spots, increase in volume of vehicles and not following lane driving norms leads to massive traffic jams throughout the day.

1.9k challaned in Nov Traffic starts building up from Delhi. Lane change is one of the main reasons behind jams. In Nov, we issued 1,906 challans for changing lanes. Those behind the wheels need to drive sensibly. — Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, Traffic

The 27.7-km stretch spans from Rao Tula Ram flyover near the Delhi airport to Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. Over 4 lakh vehicles use this stretch during peak morning and evening hours.

Traffic bottlenecks can be witnessed not just during peak hours, but also throughout the day, due to poor condition of service lanes and missing direction boards around Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.

As thousands of people commute daily between Gurugram and Delhi for office work, jam is witnessed at the Sirhaul border. It takes an hour to reach from Shankar Chowk to Sirhaul border. Even the MCD toll at the border has been disturbing movement of traffic.

Road Safety Officer (RSO) Raj Kumar Yadav, said, “A commuter, who exits for Terminal 3, gets confused due to lack of signage. Traffic coming from Dwarka and Kapashera results in jam till IFFCO Chowk flyover.”

Shankar Chowk, which acts as a bridge between Udyog Vihar and DLF Cyber City, witnesses congestion during peak hours.

Serpentine queues of vehicles at IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Sector 15 and 31 has become a common sight. It’s

the same scenario till Manesar. An exit towards Medanta Hospital just ahead of Rajiv Chowk flyover becomes a nightmarish experience for commuters.

RSO Neeraj Diwan said, “The Gurugram-Sohna elevated road has no exit from Subhash Chowk to Sohna. During peak hours, service lanes on both sides get choked. When we exit towards Delhi or towards the District Court, massive jam is witnessed.”

“The day commuters understand that lane driving is safe driving, traffic bottlenecks at most spots will be a thing of past,” added Diwan.

During monsoon, traffic completely halts on this e-way.