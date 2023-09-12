Traffic jams trouble commuters in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 11

After three days of restriction, the heavy volume of vehicles on the city roads created huge traffic jams at more than six places, including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, during the peak hour on Monday. Commuters remained stuck for over one hour in the morning.

The main traffic congestion was on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Jaipur highway, Faridabad-Gurugram Road, Rajiv Chowk and Kherki Daula Plaza where vehicles were seen lined up for one to two kilometres. A few of those stuck in the jam took to social media, bringing the traffic police into action.

A commuter, Siddhant Khare, mentioned on social media that it took more than 90 minutes for him to trave l 30 km from Faridabad to Gurugram.

Another commuter, Rishi Kumar, said there was a jam of more than a kilometre at Rajiv Chowk and it took more than 20 minutes to cross the Signature Tower only to get stuck again in another jam.

“After three days of restrictions, heavy vehicles also headed to Delhi today due to which there were traffic snarls. The police managed the things well and there was no traffic jam anywhere for a long time,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP, highway traffic.

#Gurugram