Traffic jams trouble Kurukshetra residents

After the closure of the railway crossing near the old bus stand in Kurukshetra, the flow of traffic from Jhansa Road has been diverted to the crossing near LNJP Civil Hospital. This has led to an increase in traffic snarls on the road near the Civil Hospital as this road is already narrow because of encroachments by unauthorised dwelling units. Tourist buses and permanent vendors on the roadside only add to the problem. No traffic cops have been deployed to regulate the flow of traffic. Residents of Professor Colony, Kalyan Nagar and Azad Nagar are bearing the brunt of the daily traffic jams. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and resolve it as soon as possible. Dr RS Malik, Kurukshetra

Encroachment by shopkeepers in Kaithal

S Hopkeepers continue to encroach on roads in various areas of Kaithal, affecting the normal flow of traffic and resulting in inconvenience to commuters and residents. Symbolic anti-encroachment drives launched by the municipal council jointly with traffic police remain ineffective. The urban local bodies department and PWD authorities should act against these encroachers. Satish Seth, Kaithal

