Traffic norms: Police shun challan, offer bouquets to violators in Ambala

Ambala, January 2

To motivate people to obey traffic rules, the Ambala police on Monday presented bouquets to those found violating norms, instead of challaning them. The violators, mostly bikers without helmets, were asked not to repeat the mistake.

Ambala City police station SHO Munish Kumar with his team was seen motivating traffic violators in front of the Municipal Corporation office at the Jagadhri gate. The SHO said the Jagadhri gate was one of the busiest locations so they decided to hold an awareness drive there.

“Since it was the first day of the year, on the directions of the Superintendent of Police, instead of issuing challans, we decided to motivate people to follow the rules. We offered them bouquets and requested them to wear helmet while riding two-wheelers and follow all traffic norms. Wearing a helmet while riding a bike is important as it can save your life and we are hopeful that people will follow the norms,” he said.

“Around 25 persons were stopped during the drive and motivated to wear helmet. Even the pillion riders on two-wheelers should also wear helmets. We will continue to motivate people and hold awareness drives in the coming days,” he added.

