Traffic snarls in Rohtak cause inconvenience

The administration and the civic body must look into the issue of frequent traffic jams at Ashoka Chowk in Rohtak. The issue can be resolved to some extent if the exit towards DLF Colony from Pappu Bakery Chowk, which has been closed by the local authorities, is reopened. Ravi Narang, Rohtak

Defunct streetlights in Karnal irk residents

STREETLIGHTS in different parts of the city continue to remain non-functional, raising concern over safety and security of commuters and locals. Residents have raised the issue of poorly-lit streets with the authorities concerned several times, but to no avail. All streetlights should be made functional and their maintenance be ensured by the civic body. Randhir Chaudhary, Karnal

Hisar roads in bad shape

The condition of roads in Sector 13 has been bad for a long time. Residents have raised the issue with officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) several times, but the situation remains the same and nothing has been done in this regard. The authorities concerned must resolve the matter before a major mishap occurs due to broken roads. Jitender Sheoran, Hisar

