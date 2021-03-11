Traffic violations rampant, no action by Faridabad Administration

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Traffic violations rampant, no action by Admn

Traffic violations in various forms have become the order of the day in the city, with the traffic police personnel missing from various spots where the traffic movement is heavy. Triple or even quadruple riding on mobike or scooters can be seen daily in many parts of the city, which is not only risky to the persons riding the two-wheelers, but can also become a cause of accidents involving other vehicles. The youths who violate the rules with impunity tend to turn violent and abusive towards those who attempt to point out their fault or wrongdoing on the roads. This violation can only be checked through tough action of issuing challans and impounding of vehicles of the offenders. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Stray animals pose danger in Gurugram

While going from Sector 47, it was painful to observe that there were stray animals roaming freely and so were the vehicles. All of a sudden when these bovines got up and moved on the road, it became quite risky as accidents could take place. It is the duty of the concerned authorities to look into the issue and solve it at the earliest. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Open hole near stadium's entrance poses threat

An open hole near the entrance of the stadium in Hisar poses a danger for visitors. Even the organisers and officials failed to take note of the hole during the Rahgiri event. Though fortunately, there was no mishap during the event, which was attended by a large number of people, including sportspersons, but there was a clear laxity on part of the officials concerned to overlook the gaping hole. Ramesh Varma, Hisar