what our readers say

Traffic violations rampant, no action by Faridabad Administration

Traffic violations rampant, no action by Faridabad Administration

Traffic violations in various forms have become the order of the day in the city, with the traffic police personnel missing from various spots where the traffic movement is heavy.

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Traffic violations rampant, no action by Admn

Traffic violations in various forms have become the order of the day in the city, with the traffic police personnel missing from various spots where the traffic movement is heavy. Triple or even quadruple riding on mobike or scooters can be seen daily in many parts of the city, which is not only risky to the persons riding the two-wheelers, but can also become a cause of accidents involving other vehicles. The youths who violate the rules with impunity tend to turn violent and abusive towards those who attempt to point out their fault or wrongdoing on the roads. This violation can only be checked through tough action of issuing challans and impounding of vehicles of the offenders. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Stray animals pose danger in Gurugram

While going from Sector 47, it was painful to observe that there were stray animals roaming freely and so were the vehicles. All of a sudden when these bovines got up and moved on the road, it became quite risky as accidents could take place. It is the duty of the concerned authorities to look into the issue and solve it at the earliest. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Open hole near stadium's entrance poses threat

An open hole near the entrance of the stadium in Hisar poses a danger for visitors. Even the organisers and officials failed to take note of the hole during the Rahgiri event. Though fortunately, there was no mishap during the event, which was attended by a large number of people, including sportspersons, but there was a clear laxity on part of the officials concerned to overlook the gaping hole. Ramesh Varma, Hisar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

2
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

3
Punjab

With hope in eyes, complainants from across Punjab attend Bhagwant Mann govt’s 'Lok Milni' to get grievances redressed

4
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

5
Nation

'Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex': Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

6
Himachal

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

7
Punjab

Moga youth drowns in Canada

8
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

9
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s graceful reply to trolls who called him 'buddha' drinking desi liquor till late night

10
World

Local residents join enraged Sikh community members to protest against killing of two traders in northwest Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Presidential panal votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today

Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today

The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...

‘Security issues’, J&K bans unregistered teachers’ unions

'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions

KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Elon Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner