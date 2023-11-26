Train freight corridor gets operational

Ambala, November 25
With a 12-hour shift, the 81.6-km Sahnewal-Shambhu section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project (Ambala unit) became operational on Saturday.
Since the safety team of the Northern Railway is yet to inspect it, the current operations have been termed as “trial operations”. The inspection is expected to be conducted in December.
A senior official of the Ambala unit said, “The average speed of the goods train on the main line is about 25 kmph, but on the tracks of the dedicated corridor, the average speed will go up to 50 kmph. After about three months, it is expected to be increased to 65-75 kmph.”
